Two have been rescued after their car became trapped in rising tides as they attempted to cross Holy Island Causeway, an hour after it was safe.

The man and woman alerted the coastguard who advised them to make their way to a refuge box while help was sent.

Volunteers from Seahouses RNLI were dispatched to the scene and the couple was taken by lifeboat to the mainland.

The callout, at about 14:10 BST on Tuesday, came just 20 minutes after three kayakers were rescued after getting into difficulty further along the coast.