High street shopping centre bought by council
At a glance
Fareham Borough Council has acquired the town's shopping centre
Current tenants of the 1970s-built complex include Boots and Next
A public consultation for the area is expected to start later this year
A shopping complex has been bought by a council in a bid to "transform" the town centre.
Fareham Borough Council announced its acquisition of the town's shopping centre along with several other properties in West Street.
Council leader Sean Woodward said it would allow the authority to control places “at the heart of the town centre”.
The purchase is part of a £14.25m regeneration strategy which includes the construction of Fareham Live arts venue and the Osborn Road surface car park.
The shopping centre was built in the 1970s and refurbished in the 1990s. Current tenants include Boots and Next.
Mr Woodward said: “The unprecedented levels of funding we are injecting into this area underline the significance we place on having a vibrant, economically successful town centre and send a clear signal to the market that Fareham town centre remains very much open for business."
The purchase also includes several properties that front on to West Street from the Jobcentre to the Coral bookmakers.
Shopping centre consultants Rivington Hark have been appointed to advise the council on how to enhance the facility for shoppers and businesses.
The consultation to hear views from residents, businesses and shoppers is expected to begin before the end of the year.