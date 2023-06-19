A veterans' body has been awarded Plymouth's highest honour, the Freedom of the City.

A special Plymouth City Council meeting was held to award the honour to the Federation of Plymouth and District Ex-Services Associations its "hard work and achievements in service of the country".

The council said the award for the organisation marked its "commitment to supporting veterans and the armed forces community" and to hosting memorial events.

Mark Shayer, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, said it was "an absolute honour" to recognise the federation.