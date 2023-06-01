Salvador Dali statues go on display in 'UK first'

The Dalian Dancer being unloaded from a lorry

The Dalian Dancer is on display in The Dingle

At a glance

  • The annual Shrewsbury Arts Trail starts on 1 June

  • This year, the summer arts festival features three sculptures by Salvador Dali

  • It is thought to be the first time they have been shown in the UK

  • The festival runs until 31 August

Oprah Flash
BBC News West Midlands

Art enthusiasts have the chance to see Salvador Dali sculptures in Shrewsbury from Thursday.

Three of the surrealist's pieces are being displayed as part of the annual Art Trail taking place at venues across the town this summer.

The works - on show until 31 August - include the Surrealist Piano, Homage to Terpsichore and Dalian Dancer.

It is thought to be the first time they have gone on show in the UK.

AIP Art Investment Partners SL

The Homage to Terpsichore depicts one of the nine muses in Greek mythology; the goddess of dance and chorus

The five-metre Surrealist Piano is being displayed outside Shrewsbury Castle while the Homage to Terpsichore, which depicts the Greek muse of dance and chorus, is placed in the courtyard at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

Dalian Dancer is on show at in The Dingle in The Quarry park.

AIP Art Investment Partners SL

The five-metre Surrealist Piano sculpture can be seen outside Shrewsbury Castle this summer

The theme of this year's festival is movement, to mark 350 years since the birth of Shrewsbury's John Weaver, the father of English ballet and pantomime.

Alongside works by Jacob Chandler, Banksy, LS Lowry and Damien Hirst, pieces from 200 local and regional creatives will feature in the trail.

A series of 16 exhibitions, eight workshops and five events will be staged at multiple venues including the Darwin shopping centre and the Severn Theatre, plus cafes, art galleries, churches and parks.

