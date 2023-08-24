A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a harbour in County Cork.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ said the boy was with his friends at the pontoon in Passage West when he got into difficulties.

The alarm was raised shortly after 14:00 local time on Thursday, and the boy's body was found at about 16:00.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to the scene and searched the water along with the Coast Guard and Irish Naval Service, as well as local fire service and ambulance units.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.