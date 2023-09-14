Arrest after 'inappropriate comments' made to girls
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause or incite a girl to engage in sexual activity in Plymouth, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports of a stranger making inappropriate comments and asking girls to commit sexual acts on a man on Millbay Road on Monday evening.
A 34-year-old man from Ivybridge was arrested on Thursday.
The man remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Chris Kinski said: “We are very aware of the distress this has caused to the victims and their families but also the concern this has caused to the wider community."
He said the force was "committed to ensuring the streets of Plymouth" were safe.
