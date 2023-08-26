The family of Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor has thanked the "countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences", after her death.

She died, aged 56 in July at her home in London.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Bray, in County Wicklow, to pay their respects in August as the funeral cortege passed by, ahead of a private burial service.

In an acknowledgement in The Irish Times, , externalher children thanked her fans for the "wonderful funeral procession" and the "national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing".

"The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all," they added.

They also thanked the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar for coming to the funeral.

Her funeral service was led by Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin.