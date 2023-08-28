A woman has been arrested in relation to an alleged fatal assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the woman, who is in her 20s, was arrested as part of an investigation into an incident in the Slieve League/Killybegs area in June.

The body of man, later revealed to be Robert Wilkin from Northern Ireland, was recovered from the water near Slieve League on 3 July.

Police believe that an assault took place in the area between 24 and 25 June.

A man has previously been charged with murder in relation to the incident.