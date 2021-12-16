Skye grounding crew's data did not show boulder

A tanker carrying chemicals ran aground because the crew used seabed survey data that did not show a boulder near a pier, an investigation has found.

The Gibraltar-register Key Bora was approaching fish farming company Mowi's pier at Kyleakin, Skye, when the incident happened on 28 March last year.

No-one was injured and there was no pollution, but the ship's hull was damaged and there was flooding in its ballast tanks.

The Key Bora was aground for about 12 minutes before re-floating.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said the crew used locally-produced data rather than an electronic nautical navigation system, which would have shown the boulder.

The MAIB has made safety recommendations to Mowi about its operation of the pier.