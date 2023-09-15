Bught Park in Inverness is celebrating 100 years of hosting shinty's premier competition - the Camanachd Cup final.

The contest goes back 127 years, and the final was held at various locations before Bught became a regular venue in 1923.

That year Furnace beat Newtonmore 2-0 to lift the famous trophy.

This weekend's big game will see Kingussie face Oban Camanachd.