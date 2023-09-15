Shinty: 100 years of cup final action at Bught Park
Bught Park in Inverness is celebrating 100 years of hosting shinty's premier competition - the Camanachd Cup final.
The contest goes back 127 years, and the final was held at various locations before Bught became a regular venue in 1923.
That year Furnace beat Newtonmore 2-0 to lift the famous trophy.
This weekend's big game will see Kingussie face Oban Camanachd.
Saturday will see last presentation of the 127-year-old Camanachd Cup, which is to be retired and replaced with a replica.
Made in Edinburgh and first awarded in 1896, the original trophy has endured years of wear and tear from being passed among players of winning teams.
It is to be put on display at Inverness Castle, a former sheriff court which is being redeveloped as a tourist attraction.
The weekend's final will also be the last to feature commentary by the "voice of shinty", Gaelic broadcaster and shinty historian Hugh Dan MacLennan.
His career in sports commentating started 40 years ago.