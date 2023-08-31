Two arrested over Exmoor car robbery
Two men have been arrested in connection with a reported Exmoor car robbery
Two other men, who were injured, say they were assaulted and property was stolen from the vehicle on 22 August
Both arrested men were released on bail, pending further inquiries, to return on 23 November
Two men have been arrested over a reported car robbery on Exmoor, Devon.
Two men, in their 20s and 30s, said they were assaulted and property was stolen from them when their vehicle was parked on a road between Brayford and Simonsbath on 22 August.
Police said both had facial injuries with one man taken to hospital for treatment.
Two men from Barnstaple, one in his 50s and one in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Both men were released on bail, pending further inquiries, to return on 23 November.
"It is believed the victims may have been known to the suspects," Devon and Cornwall Police said.
