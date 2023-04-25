'Joy and sadness' as Stardust fire inquest begins
At a glance
A fresh inquest into the Stardust fire in Dublin 42 years ago is due to get under way on Monday morning
The fire on 14 February 1981 claimed the lives of 48 people who were attending a Valentine's Day event at the ballroom in north Dublin
The inquest will hear from families, witnesses, and experts and is expected to take about six months
Antoinette Keegan, who survived the fire but lost her two sisters, says the inquest's opening "means a lot to her family"
A woman who lost her two sisters in the worst fire tragedy in Irish state history has said her family is "overwhelmed with joy and sadness" as a fresh inquest begins.
The fire on 14 February 1981 killed 48 people who were attending a Valentine's Day event at the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin.
More than 800 people were at the disco when the fire took hold and the average age of the victims was 19.
The inquest, starting later on Monday, will hear from families, witnesses, and experts and is expected to take about six months.
Antoinette Keegan said the inquest's opening "means an awful lot to me and my family".
She was pulled out of the blazing building unconscious - her sisters, Martina aged 16 and 19-year-old Mary, both died.
"Finally after all these years - 42 years - the inquest is actually starting," Ms Keegan told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today.
"Both my parents, John and Christine Keegan, put an awful lot of effort into this and it consumed their lives to get truth and justice put on public record."
Ms Keegan said she hopes to get "the finding of fact on how and why our loved ones died".
"We have waited for this day for so long, but it is a disgrace it has taken us 42 years to get to this point."
The inquest, in front of coroner Dr Myra Cullinane, is said to be the biggest in Irish history.
An original inquest into the fire in 1982 lasted only five days and recorded the cause of the deaths in accordance with medical evidence, with no reference to the circumstances or the cause of the fire.
A tribunal held in the year following the fire, chaired by Justice Ronan Keane, was labelled flawed and the conclusion was contested by the victims' families.
He concluded the cause of the fire was "probably arson".
In 2009, an independent examination into the tribunal reported there was no evidence to support Justice Keane's finding that the fire was started deliberately near the ballroom of the nightclub.
After a long campaign by the Stardust families, in 2019 then attorney general Seamus Woulfe directed that new inquests take place.
An inquest jury was selected last week.
Three of those who died were from Northern Ireland: Susan Morgan from Londonderry, and James Millar and Robert Hillock from Twinbrook, in west Belfast.