A woman who lost her two sisters in the worst fire tragedy in Irish state history has said her family is "overwhelmed with joy and sadness" as a fresh inquest begins.

The fire on 14 February 1981 killed 48 people who were attending a Valentine's Day event at the Stardust nightclub in north Dublin.

More than 800 people were at the disco when the fire took hold and the average age of the victims was 19.

The inquest, starting later on Monday, will hear from families, witnesses, and experts and is expected to take about six months.

Antoinette Keegan said the inquest's opening "means an awful lot to me and my family".

She was pulled out of the blazing building unconscious - her sisters, Martina aged 16 and 19-year-old Mary, both died.

"Finally after all these years - 42 years - the inquest is actually starting," Ms Keegan told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today.

"Both my parents, John and Christine Keegan, put an awful lot of effort into this and it consumed their lives to get truth and justice put on public record."

Ms Keegan said she hopes to get "the finding of fact on how and why our loved ones died".