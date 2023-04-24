A round-the-world sailor who was hurt and stranded when his boat was damaged in a storm has praised the crew of a fishing vessel who rescued him.

Ian Herbert-Jones, from Oswestry, Shropshire, was taking part in the Golden Globe Race when high winds and waves hit in the Atlantic.

A Taiwanese fishing crew rescued him as his boat's mast snapped and they took him to Cape Town.

"They were just wonderful," Mr Herbert-Jones said.