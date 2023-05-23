Police detain man after protesters assaulted
Police temporarily detained - but did not arrest - a man who assaulted two Just Stop Oil protesters in central London.
A man appears to shove two members of the activist group during a demonstration on Blackfriars Bridge, footage on social media shows.
The Met Police said they detained the man in handcuffs to "prevent further breach of the peace".
The force described the incident as unacceptable and confirmed the man will be interviewed.
Footage of the incident was posted to social media at 09:20 BST by the group.
The man involved, who appears to be a motorist, pushes one protester to the ground and shoves another carrying a banner before nearby police officers intervene.
In a tweet, external, the Met said they understand the "frustration and anger of London's communities when protestors walk slowly in the roads".
The force has also urged people not to intervene and "let police deal with the situation".
On Friday, similar footage showed a man angrily confronting Just Stop Oil protesters during a slow-walk protest in a road in the City of London.
The man pushed a protester to the ground, shoved several others and also smacked a phone out of a protester's hands.
The group is calling for an end to all new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK and says its protests will continue indefinitely.
