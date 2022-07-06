Police appeal after man injured in two-vehicle A38 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Devon.

The collision involved a black VW Passat and a Volvo HGV and happened at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday on the A38 near Ivybridge.

A man in his 50s from Plymouth was removed from his vehicle by the fire service.

He remains in Derriford Hospital.

The driver of the HGV was not injured.

The westbound carriageway was closed for about five hours for officers to examine the scene and for vehicles to be recovered.