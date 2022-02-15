A new £6m arts facility has been opened in the Highlands following a four-year building project.

The Inverness Creative Academy has been created in the Victorian Category B listed former Inverness Royal Academy buildings in Inverness.

The developers said affordable accommodation was available to up to 44 artists, and 54 workspaces for creative businesses, social enterprises and charities.

A second and final phase of the project is due to be finished later this month and includes the completion of a public space in the school's former assembly hall.

The project was managed by Wasps, a national provider of creative workspaces.