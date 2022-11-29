A Met Police officer accused of causing the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase has told a court he "just wanted to help people".

PC Edward Welch was pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, on 31 August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit child actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.

The officer, from Chatham, Kent, told the Old Bailey he had joined the force at the age of 20 because he wanted to "stop bad coming into the world".

The 34-year-old denies two charges of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of dangerous driving.