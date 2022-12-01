Investigation after two bodies found near Irish border
At a glance
Two men have been found dead in County Monaghan
One was found in a house and the other died after he was hit by a car
Gardaí believe the deaths may be linked, reports RTÉ
The man found in the house is believed to have died violently
- Published
An investigation has been launched by gardaí (Irish police) after two bodies were found in County Monaghan.
The bodies were found near the border on Thursday morning.
The body of a man was discovered in a house in a rural area while a second man died in a crash a short distance away shortly afterwards.
RTÉ reported that the deaths may be connected but that detectives were keeping an open mind in their inquiries.
Gardaí were called to a house in Knockreagh, Lower Broomfield, near Castleblayney at about 06:30 local time where they discovered the body of a man who they believe died violently.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out on his body.
Shortly after his body was found gardaí were called to the scene of a crash a short distance away at Ballynacarry bridge.
An Garda Síochána confirmed that a pedestrian had died after he was hit by a car on the N53 road.
The road remains closed.
Over the border in Northern Ireland the Concession Road near Crossmaglen is closed due to the crash.