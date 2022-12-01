A﻿n investigation has been launched by gardaí (Irish police) after two bodies were found in County Monaghan.

The bodies were found near the border on Thursday morning.

The body of a man was discovered in a house in a rural area while a second man died in a crash a short distance away shortly afterwards.

RTÉ reported that the deaths may be connected but that detectives were keeping an open mind in their inquiries.

G﻿ardaí were called to a house in Knockreagh, Lower Broomfield, near Castleblayney at about 06:30 local time where they discovered the body of a man who they believe died violently.

A﻿ post-mortem examination will be carried out on his body.

Shortly after his body was found gardaí were called to the scene of a crash a short distance away at Ballynacarry bridge.

A﻿n Garda Síochána confirmed that a pedestrian had died after he was hit by a car on the N53 road.

T﻿he road remains closed.

Over the border in Northern Ireland the Concession Road near Crossmaglen is closed due to the crash.