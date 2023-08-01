Police have launched an investigation after a man was injured in a stabbing.

The man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted near Handel Street and Cricklade Road in Swindon at about 11:45 BST.

Wiltshire Police said he had been taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A cordon is in place and a spokesperson said there would be an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the police.