Residents of a tower block have staged a protest saying they have unsellable properties due to unsafe cladding.

Occupants of the Mill on the waterfront in Ipswich gathered outside the offices of the building's administrators, RSM UK, in Bury St Edmunds.

Belinda Cross, who owns a flat in the block, said she was "very frustrated" nothing had been done about the safety issues.

RSM UK said it was trying to "raise the necessary funds to rectify the issues affecting the property".