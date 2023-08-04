SWWR said they received the call on Tuesday morning about the fact an animal had become trapped in the outhouse.

“This is not the first time we’ve had reports of a skunk on the loose," said George Bethell, from SWWR.

"Last year, there was a skunk seen in Bridgwater High Street - likely another escaped pet, just because it is black and stripey, doesn’t always mean it is a badger."

The charity said it was "remarkable that Barney had managed to find food for so long after going missing and he even crossed the border from Devon into Somerset on his little adventure".

Barney was later taken by the charity to Mount Vets in Wellington for a check-up.

They were able to reunite the skunk with Ms Cooper after a staff member remembered seeing a BBC article about the missing pet.

Barney had only been living in Devon with his owners for two weeks when he went missing having moved with them from Hertfordshire.

Ms Cooper said: "I was so shocked but very excited.

"He seems okay, quite tired, full of little scratches and a kilo or two lighter."

Barney is now resting in his reinforced living quarters to prevent any more last minute holidays.