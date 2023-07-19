Cornwall Council's Camborne offices to close
Council offices at Dolcoath Avenue will close after a unanimous vote from cabinet members
The site could be used for affordable housing in the future
To continue using the building, councillors said it would require investment of more than £6m
The site of Cornwall Council's offices in Camborne will close, the authority has confirmed.
The plot at Dolcoath Avenue will potentially be used for affordable or extra care housing, according to the council.
It said running the building cost the authority about £500,000 per year and it was only being used at 10% capacity.
The council said to continue using the building it would "require investment of up to £6.4m".
Plans to significantly reduce the size of the estate were approved in July 2021.
A cabinet meeting saw the proposals to close the building approved unanimously.
Councillor David Harris, cabinet member for resources of Cornwall Council, said: “As a cabinet we have to take some difficult decisions, and this was one that certainly required careful consideration.
“We have to balance the need to provide core office space for our staff with the requirement to ensure we are providing value for money for our taxpayers."
The council said it would continue to use other office spaces including Tolvaddon, Kresen Kernow and South Wheal Crofty.
“If we are able to utilise the vacated site to provide affordable housing or extra care housing will be an ideal way to help address some of the housing issues in the area," Mr Harris added.
