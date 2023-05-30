Donegal explosion victim was father in his 40s
The man who died after a workplace explosion in the Republic of Ireland was a father in his 40s.
The incident happened on the outskirts of Bunbeg, in the west of County Donegal, on Monday.
A parish priest in the area said there was "a palpable sadness" in the community.
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the circumstances of the explosion.
They said a man in his 40s died and was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was due to take place on Tuesday.
Priest Father Brian Ó Fearraigh told the BBC's The North West Today programme that he administered the last rites to the man at the scene.
He said he prayed and consoled those at the site before the arrival of gardaí.
"Thinking of man who died yesterday, I have since learned that he was a married man and a father," said the priest.
"He left loved ones to do a decent and an honest day's work but that unfortunately came to a very tragic end."
Explosives experts from the Irish Defence Forces were sent to the scene on Monday evening and the area was declared safe.
Gardaí have been conducting a forensic examination of the scene and nearby roads remain closed.
A minute's silence was held at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council to express "sympathies to the family and friends of the man who was killed in a work accident in west Donegal".