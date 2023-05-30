Donegal explosion victim was father in his 40s

The man who died after a workplace explosion in the Republic of Ireland was a father in his 40s.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Bunbeg, in the west of County Donegal, on Monday.

A parish priest in the area said there was "a palpable sadness" in the community.

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the circumstances of the explosion.

They said a man in his 40s died and was taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was due to take place on Tuesday.