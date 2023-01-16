Weather conditions and solar winds aligned over the weekend to create perfect conditions to see the Northern Lights from Norfolk.

Columns of the aurora could be seen, when using a camera, dancing over the North Sea off the coast at Happisburgh.

"We had a glancing blow off a solar flare, basically – the sun sneezed and we were the handkerchief to catch it," said aurora hunter James Rowley-Hill.

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction of the solar wind - a stream of charged particles escaping the Sun - and our planet's magnetic field and atmosphere.