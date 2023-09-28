A man who disturbed his neighbours "at all hours" by using a noisy concrete mixer to turn compost has been fined.

William Taylor was said to be using the machine in the early hours of the day at his home in Friary Avenue, Allenton, Derby.

He was issued a noise abatement notice to stop his loud behaviour, which began in April 2020.

Taylor has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and costs at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.

Derby City Council said Taylor was using the mixer at "unreasonable hours", between 01:00 and 05:00 BST.

Despite being issued a warning followed by a noise abatement notice, the noise continued, the council said.

It added that further sound recordings proved Taylor was continuously in breach of the measure imposed to give residents relief from the noise.

Taylor denied breaching the abatement notice when he appeared before magistrates in Derby on 14 August.

He was convicted, fined £812 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,226.14 and a victim surcharge of £81.

After the case, city council cabinet member Shiraz Khan said: "Our residents have the right to feel safe and relaxed in their own homes.

"This prosecution shows that we will take the appropriate action to address issues such as noise, so that our residents can live happy, healthy lives."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, or on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk, external