A man has died after being rescued from a house fire in the Walker area of Newcastle.

Three crews were called to the house on Wilton Avenue at 02:00 on Sunday and gave the 43-year-old man emergency first aid, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious and an investigation is under way into how it started.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area manager, Ken Corbett, said: "Any death in the region is a tragedy and we are working hard alongside Northumbria Police in a joint investigation into the circumstances around the fire."