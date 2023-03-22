Woman injured in carjacking outside park
A woman was injured during a carjacking outside a Huddersfield park, police have said.
She was dragged out of her black Audi A3 on Park Drive, next to Greenhead Park, shortly before 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The robber, described as a white male, about 5ft 6in tall and wearing dark clothing, then fled in the car, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Witnesses are asked to contact officers.
The BBC has contacted the force for an update on the victim's condition.
