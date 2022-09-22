She has led investigations into some of the most high-profile crimes in the East Midlands, including the murder of 15-year-old Leicestershire schoolgirl Kayleigh Haywood, and the Philpott case - where six children were killed in a house fire in Derby.

She recently spent two-and-half years as Nottinghamshire Police's assistant chief constable leading the force's knife crime strategy, and she chaired the regional strategic response to the Covid pandemic.

“What is really important is making sure communities feel safe and listened to,” she said.

“I want to make sure we have a service that is fit for the future, where we use data effectively and are evidence-led in the way we do our work.

“Also, I want a workforce that is engaged and empowered because it is the workforce that will deliver what we are looking for. I very much believe in being a team."

She will take the helm from current Chief Constable Craig Guildford in December, after he departs to take up the top job at West Midlands Police.