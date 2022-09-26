Cost of living event put on by council
Residents in a Leicestershire town are to be offered expert advice on debt management and cooking on a budget at a "Cost of living" event organised by the borough council.
Representatives from Citizens Advice, the British Red Cross and local food bank groups will be at The Meeting Centre in Hinckley on Saturday afternoon.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council said the event had been prompted by a rise in people requesting extra help with soaring costs.
Cooking demonstrations, children's activities and free refreshments will also form part of the session.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said other organisations at the event, which starts at 13:00 BST, include Worklink, Turning Point and the council's housing and energy advice teams.