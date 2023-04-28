River rangers start water quality patrols
At a glance
Four river rangers have been appointed to patrol the River Mersey in Cheshire and Greater Manchester
United Utilities says they will test water quality and pick litter
The firm says they will also forge links with community groups to improve the environment around the river
- Published
Four rangers have started to patrol the River Mersey for a water firm.
United Utilities said the river rangers would work across Cheshire and Greater Manchester testing water quality and clearing the area of litter.
They will also try to "forge closer links" with community groups and organisations to work on the environment around the river.
The company said the rangers would play a "vital role" in improving river water quality across the region.
Louise Beardmore, CEO of United Utilities, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the first four river rangers into post.
"Only by working with partners and local communities can we tackle the issues that face our rivers and the rangers will play a vital role in engaging with people around our assets."
John Sanders, of Mersey Rivers Trust, welcomes the appointments, adding: “It’s a crucial step up in engagement between United Utilities, ourselves and other local communications."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external