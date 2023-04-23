The World Marmalade Awards have been won by a self-confessed "marmalade nut" on his seventh attempt.

More than 3,000 jars from Tokyo, Australia, Ukraine, Norway, New York, Argentina, Taiwan, Brazil and the UK have been sent in to the festival at Dalemain, near Penrith, Cumbria.

Overall "double gold" was won by Tim Nind, from Edinburgh, with a Seville orange and ginger recipe.

He said he and his family were "over the moon" but "couldn't believe it".