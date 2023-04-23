Man wins World Marmalade Award on seventh attempt
The World Marmalade Awards have been won by a self-confessed "marmalade nut" on his seventh attempt.
More than 3,000 jars from Tokyo, Australia, Ukraine, Norway, New York, Argentina, Taiwan, Brazil and the UK have been sent in to the festival at Dalemain, near Penrith, Cumbria.
Overall "double gold" was won by Tim Nind, from Edinburgh, with a Seville orange and ginger recipe.
He said he and his family were "over the moon" but "couldn't believe it".
After entering for the first time in 2017, Mr Nind quickly became an enthusiast, he said.
"Once you start getting into it and you come to the festival and you see everybody else, you get infected with this marmalade bug."
Mr Nind has previously won one gold, 16 silvers and four bronzes and, this year, added three silvers, one bronze, a gold and the overall double gold to his haul.
"We're all marmalade nuts," he said, adding that he appreciated being able to share his passion with visitors to the festival.
"I can't stop talking about marmalade, I bore my family silly, so it's great to have other people who are similarly interested."
Originally from Worcester, Mr Nind rents a house for the annual festival with his sisters, who also enter.
Each year they taste test and score each other's entries, but he was "sworn to secrecy" about his success until it was announced at the official ceremony.
Mr Nind's recipe will be sold for a year by upmarket department store Fortnum & Mason in London, with 50p from each jar going to charity.
He said the company had done "a pretty good job" of reproducing his original creation.
The competition and festival has raised more than £275,000 since it began in 2005 and supports the charity Hospice at Home.
