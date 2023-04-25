Road to close overnight for repairs ahead of TT
Part of a major route between the Isle of Man's capital and the west is set to close for emergency resurfacing works ahead of the TT races.
The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said a section of the A1 Peel Road had been damaged by icy conditions earlier this year.
The stretch of road between Quarterbridge in Douglas and Braddan Bridge will be closed between 18:30 and 06:00 BST on 26 and 27 April.
A closure is also possible on 28 April if the work is delayed by the weather.
'Deteriorated significantly'
Diversions will be put in place for traffic.
A DOI spokesman said: “It has been identified that resurfacing is necessary for both everyday traffic on one of the island's busiest roads, but also to allow racing to go ahead at TT 2023."
Wednesday’s closure is to facilitate the planing out and resurfacing of the carriageway, with Thursday’s earmarked for line painting.
Friday’s closure will only be needed if wet weather prevents the road markings being put down.
The road will remain open to daytime traffic.
The A18 Mountain road is currently also closed for preparatory works ahead of the TT races, which start on 29 May.
