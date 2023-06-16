The ceiling of an east London nursery school caved in when another roof fell upon it.

The collapse at the Crossharbour Montessori Day Nursery in the Isle of Dogs happened before 21:00 BST on Thursday when nobody was in the building.

London Fire Brigade said the cave-in had been caused by a third floor roof higher up on the building falling into the second floor nursery.

The pre-school's director Harp Lakhan said he was "very grateful that nobody was injured".