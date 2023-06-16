Roof caves in at east London nursery school
At a glance
The roof of an east London nursery school has caved in
London Fire Brigade said it had been caused by a roof higher up falling upon it
The school said nobody was in the building at the time and there were no injuries
Structural engineers are investigating the collapse
- Published
The ceiling of an east London nursery school caved in when another roof fell upon it.
The collapse at the Crossharbour Montessori Day Nursery in the Isle of Dogs happened before 21:00 BST on Thursday when nobody was in the building.
London Fire Brigade said the cave-in had been caused by a third floor roof higher up on the building falling into the second floor nursery.
The pre-school's director Harp Lakhan said he was "very grateful that nobody was injured".
Mr Lakhan told the BBC he had been alerted by the parent of a child from the nursery who lives in the adjacent building and that he had been shocked to see the collapse.
He said: "We're working with structural engineers to find out what happened. I'm very grateful that nobody was injured.
"We want a full investigation to establish why this has happened."
Mr Lakhan added that "no one and definitely no children will be allowed near until this is all cleared and repaired".
Tower Hamlets Council has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk, external