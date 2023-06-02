Brighton & Hove City Council recruiting summer lifeguards
More lifeguards are being recruited in Brighton and Hove in the lead up to the summer holidays.
Brighton and Hove City Council's new Labour leader, Bella Sankey, called for more investment in the service after the previous administration announced cuts earlier this year.
Unison, the union, warned the £100,000 savings could "end in tragedy".
Lifeguards saved 40 lives and responded to 76 major incidents in Brighton and Hove last summer.
"Millions of people visit our beaches each summer and keeping them safe and happy is a huge priority for us," said Councillor Alan Robins.
"This year, we are expecting our beaches to be busy, as the cost-of-living crisis means many more local families will be holidaying at home,” he added.
Lifeguards will patrol the city's busiest beaches throughout the summer with patrols extended during the summer holidays to Saltdean, West Pier and Hove Lawns.
