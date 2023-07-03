A man has been charged following an assault outside two drinking venues in Derbyshire.

Police said they were called to a report of a man being attacked outside The Old Cock Inn and neighbouring nightclub The Association in Church Street, Ripley just after 04:20 BST on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man from Ilkeston has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.

