Police investigate swan killing at lake
At a glance
Wildlife volunteers were called to Mercers Lake after reports a swan had been killed with a brick
It follows a similar attack on a swan at the lake in 2022
Police have launched an investigation and are using dispersal orders to deal with anti-social behaviour at the lake
- Published
Police are investigating after a swan was killed at a lake in Surrey.
Volunteer rescuers said they were called to Mercers Lake near Redhill on 4 June, where they found the dead bird.
No arrests have been made but a dispersal order will be in place around the lake at the weekend, following increased reports of anti-social behaviour.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Dan Rogers from the Swan Sanctuary in Shepperton said he was called by an angler, who had seen one of a group of young people use a brick to kill the swan.
"By the time we got there the swan had floated off into the middle of the lake," he said.
"It’s not until you get there and you see the physical side of it, and the pain, the suffering, the confusion and the fear in the animal itself.
"It’s horrible, it’s disgusting, it’s on the increase, this is not an isolated event.”
Mr Rogers said he was called to an incident at Mercers Lake in the summer of 2022, when a female swan had been shot through the face with a ball bearing. That bird survived.
Jonathan Essex, a district councillor for Redhill on Reigate and Banstead Borough Council, said: “I’m really shocked.
"I think it’s important we address these as serious crimes and they’re properly investigated.
"The greatest distress is that this has happened and as of yet we haven’t had any prosecutions. Every year for the past couple of years there’s been a problem of anti-social behaviour which includes violence directed at animals."
Insp Lyndsey Whatley of Surrey Police said: "We have an ongoing investigation in relation to this, and we continue enquiries to try and identify the group of persons involved."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.