Council officers visited the premises numerous times between 2016 and 2022 and served three Hygiene Improvement Notices, but any improvements were short-lived, the council said.

No action had been taken to deal with a long-standing rodent issue, nor suitable cleaning undertaken in areas where there were problems, noted the authority.

The council added conditions in the cellar were dangerous, with the steps obstructed with stock and carbon dioxide cylinders unrestrained.

Cellar walls, ceiling and fans were blackened with a build-up of mould, with no maintenance procedures in place, inspectors found.

In addition, they reported no personal protective equipment had been provided to staff for beer line cleaning, which involved the use of a corrosive substance.

As a result of a final inspection in May, officers made an application for a prohibition order, with a view to preventing Rossookh from running a food business again.