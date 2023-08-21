Hundreds flock to Isles of Scilly for rare seabird

A photo of people visitingJoe Pender

Hundreds of people have flocked to the Isles of Scilly to see the rare bird on a lighthouse

At a glance

  • About 400 birdwatchers have visited the Isles of Scilly where a rare seabird has been perched on a lighthouse near the Isles of Scilly

  • It was spotted earlier in August by a tour boat visiting Bishop Rock Lighthouse

  • Joe Pender, skipper of the boat Scilly Pelagics, said if the bird stays in the area the islands "will get a steady stream of birders over the coming weeks"

Joe Pender

The seabird is native to the Galápagos Islands

About 400 birdwatchers from across the country have visited the Isles of Scilly this month to catch a glimpse of a rare tropical bird recorded only once before in the UK.

The red-footed booby, a seabird native to the Galápagos Islands, was spotted earlier in August by on Bishop Rock Lighthouse, four miles west of Scilly.

Joe Pender, skipper of the boat Scilly Pelagics, said people have flocked from far and wide since to see the rare bird.

He said: "I would imagine that if the red-footed booby stays for a while we will get a steady stream of birders over the coming weeks."

Ross Newham

Bird watchers went to Bishop Rock lighthouse to catch a glimpse of the bird

Joe Pender

More visitors are expected if the bird hangs around

He added: "We have had around 400 birdwatchers from all over the UK visit the Bishop Rock to see the red-footed booby since Tuesday, [and] about 140 came over yesterday [Sunday] on a day trip to see it."

Three boats usually used to take people between the inhabited islands in Scilly were taken to the lighthouse to give people the chance of a sighting.

Ross Newham, one of the birdwatchers who went to see the bird, said: "What a wonderfully crazy hobby this is!"

James Walsh

The rare bird has been seen on the top of a lighthouse

The red-footed booby

  • The red-footed booby is a relative of the gannet, but this species breeds on tropical islands like the Galapagos, the BTO said

  • The National Geographic said red-footed boobies do not usually migrate, living year-round in tropical or sub-tropical areas

  • They feed at sea and nest on the ground, while also perching in coastal trees and shrubs

  • They are the smallest of more than six species of booby

  • The species appear in a variety of colour morphs but all have red feet, which gives them their name

Source: National Geographic/BTO

