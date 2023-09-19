Food waste is being collected from restaurants by volunteers for composting at a community orchard.

The new scheme, St Ives Community Composting, has raised funds for an e-bike that is being used to visit businesses in the town.

Volunteers go weekly to Foundation Coffee, Yallah cafe, 27 The Terrace restaurant and St Eia cafe and take the waste to St Ives Community Orchard.

Jo Riley, who set up the project, said the waste was a valuable resource.