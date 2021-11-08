Boy, 4, in life-threatening condition after being hit by car
A four-year-old boy has suffered "life-threatening" head injuries after being hit by a car in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the boy was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa as he ran across Thornhill Place at about 14:20 GMT on Sunday.
The force said the boy sustained "serious head injuries" and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
