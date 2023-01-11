Council to increase rents by maximum amount possible
At a glance
Council rents in Exeter to rise by 7% in maximum increase possible.
City council agreed to the increase to help meet increasing cost of housing services.
Councillors raised concerns about tenants' ability to pay.
- Published
Council housing rents in Exeter will increase by the largest amount in years despite concerns about people's ability to pay.
Exeter City Council's executive agreed to an increase of 7% in April - the maximum increase possible.
It means an average weekly increase of about £6 per property.
The authority said the hike was necessary after tenants benefited from an annual 1% cut in rent between 2016 and 2020 under government legislation.
It said it led to almost £8m in lost housing revenue and baseline rents being "lower than previously anticipated".
The executive unanimously backed the rise at its Tuesday meeting but some councillors raised concerns, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Ruth Williams said: "Even though this is less than inflation, it’s still considerably more than pay rises and and benefit increases that our tenants will receive, so I think we have to anticipate that many will struggle to pay this increase and may fall into arrears."
'Real hardship'
In response, deputy chief executive Binju Ardoon said the council had funds available to support people who experienced “real hardship”.
Explaining the 7% rise, a report said the costs of council housing services and labour were “already increasing above inflation and a reduced rent increase would lead to a reduction of service delivery".
The report acknowledged the potential impact of the increase but it added how a lower increase “would have an impact on projects which would assist tenants financially in other areas,” like retrofitting to help reduce energy bills.
The rise will mean weekly rent for a typical two-bedroom flat owned by the council from April will rise to £86.34, which the report says is cheaper than other providers in the city.
It states the average weekly rent for a two-bedroom property in Exeter during 2022/2023 was £99.30 per week for a comparable housing association property, and £182.19 per week in the private rental sector.