Passenger numbers reduced by 140 on Condor ferry
Passenger numbers have been reduced by 140 on a ferry from the Channel Islands on Saturday after an "issue with a life raft".
The life raft on the 850-capacity ferry service to St Malo is "temporarily out of action on Condor Voyager", said Condor Ferries.
"There is a restriction on the number of passengers we can carry in accordance with safety regulations," it said in a statement.
Passengers affected by the change are being offered free day return vouchers and free day excursion tickets.
"We regret the inconvenience caused," said Condor.
"Voyager will return to running to full capacity by next week."