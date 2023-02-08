Northampton VR charity raises £10k after Christmas break-in
A charity using virtual reality in therapy for people with disabilities said it was "amazing" £10,000 had been raised since a Christmas Day break-in.
VR Therapies in Northampton had equipment including headsets, controllers, tablets and phones stolen last year.
A user of the centre set up a fundraising page and donations of both money and equipment were received by the centre.
The charity's founder, Rebecca Gill, said: "People have been sharing what happened, and we've had sweet messages, it's been really heart-warming."
The charity works with children and adults with learning difficulties and disabilities who use virtual reality (VR) devices to create scenarios they are unlikely to experience in the real world.
It has several different settings, including a hydrotherapy room where people can use the VR headset underwater.
"A lot of people we work with are not going to able to swim with dolphins, but here in the middle of Northampton you can walk in off the street and swim with dolphins," Ms Gill said.
The former nurse said she set up the charity after she "found out about the power of virtual reality for healthcare and it just blew my mind".
But on Christmas Day the centre had a break-in, which Ms Gill said left her "absolutely heartbroken."
"I was in disbelief I couldn't believe someone had done that to us to the community," she said.
"They walked past photos of children in wheelchairs and things like that, they could see who was being affected by the act that they did."
She described more than £10,000 raised to replace the equipment as "absolutely amazing, it's been so touching".
'It's invaluable'
The fundraising page was set up by centre user Nick Wilson, who uses a wheelchair after sustaining spinal injuries in October 2021.
He said the sessions at the charity allowed him to "just to get out and feel free".
The army veteran said: "It really is life-changing, I can get away from all the problems.
"It's a really safe environment with lovely people."
Mr Wilson said he was "mortified" when he heard about the break-in.
"It's invaluable, and it made me very angry that someone would do this," he said.
He said he hoped to raise an additional £5,000 to help "fund day sessions, to give back to the community".
A 41-year-old man who admitted the burglary will be sentenced later this month.
