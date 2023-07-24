Ferry crew member dies in Jersey
A crew member of the Manche Isles Express ferry has died after being found in the water at Jersey.
Police attended reports of a man in the water at Victoria Pier at 03:26 BST on Sunday.
When emergency services arrived the man had been pulled out of the water by other crew members and was then transported to hospital.
The force confirmed he passed away "a short time later".
Another man who entered the water to help was also treated at the hospital but released shortly after.
The Manche Isles Express confirmed it was working with the relevant authorities to "investigate the circumstances and causes of the incident".
It sent "thoughts and deepest condolences" to the crew member's family.
The incident is under investigation and a file will be prepared for the Deputy Viscount.
