Consortium aims to drive creativity in Cornwall
- Published
A new consortium will bring together the buildings, collections and stories held by seven Cornish museums.
It is hoped the consortium, mc7, will drive creativity, collaboration and cultural awareness for residents and visitors alike.
The three-year project aims to develop a new model of collective working and programmes for Cornwall’s museums.
The project has been funded by Arts Council England with £1.86m over the three years.
Annette MacTavish, director of the Museum of Cornish Life, said: “Together as seven museums we are excited about sharing the many stories of Cornwall.
"We each care for unique and special collections in unique and special places. The support from Arts Council England is significant as it allows us to welcome more people, in new ways, to each of our museums."
Phil Gibby, area director of Arts Council South West, said he was "thrilled" about the project.
He said: "This initiative will enrich Cornish communities and visitors and provide a boost to the local economy.
"From Wheal Martyn’s fascinating clay mine to PK Porthcurno’s dedicated space for global communications, and the unique collections found in Truro, Penzance, Helston, Falmouth and Bodmin-based galleries and museums, each tell a distinct part of Cornwall’s story."
Julia Twomlow, creative director and CEO of PK Porthcurno, Museum of Global Communications, said mc7 represented "an exciting new phase" in Cornish cultural life.
She said she was delighted Arts Council England was continuing to make "significant investment" into Cornwall’s museums.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.