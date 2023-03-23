Station to get upgrade cash in chunks

Upgraded Peterborough station artist impressionCambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

The £48m investment will see a new "station quarter" in Peterborough

At a glance

  • Government funding of £48m will be given in £5m chunks for a new station area in Peterborough

  • The station is expected to get new entrances and a footbridge

  • Work should begin in 2025

  • A new electric bus depot is also being considered

Almost £48m of government funding will be delivered in £5m instalments to regenerate a city's station quarter.

The money, from the Levelling Up fund, will be spent on building new entrances and a footbridge at Peterborough railway station.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is in charge of delivering the project.

Work is expected to start in 2025.

Paul Bryan/Geograph

Peterborough railway station is operated by London North Eastern Railway

The project, with additional funding from Peterborough City Council and other partners, is expected to cost about £65m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Extended platform canopies and improvements to pedestrian and cycle links are also planned.

A progress report after each instalment of government money will need to be submitted as part of the deal.

A new electric bus depot is also being considered for a site on Nursery Lane in the city's Fengate area, which could cost a further £20m.

If that project goes ahead, it is also expected to receive Levelling Up funding.

More on this story

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

You might also be interested in

Related internet links