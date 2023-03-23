Station to get upgrade cash in chunks
At a glance
Almost £48m of government funding will be delivered in £5m instalments to regenerate a city's station quarter.
The money, from the Levelling Up fund, will be spent on building new entrances and a footbridge at Peterborough railway station.
The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority is in charge of delivering the project.
Work is expected to start in 2025.
The project, with additional funding from Peterborough City Council and other partners, is expected to cost about £65m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Extended platform canopies and improvements to pedestrian and cycle links are also planned.
A progress report after each instalment of government money will need to be submitted as part of the deal.
A new electric bus depot is also being considered for a site on Nursery Lane in the city's Fengate area, which could cost a further £20m.
If that project goes ahead, it is also expected to receive Levelling Up funding.
