A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 61-year-old man.

Police were called to a property at Orchard Court, New Orchard Street, Swansea, on Sunday at 12:45 BST.

The family of the 61-year-old man is being supported by specially trained officers, although formal identification has yet to take place, according to South Wales Police.

Det Ch Insp Matt Powell said the investigation was at an early stage and he appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.